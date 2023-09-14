Cherry Glazerr has released a new track, ‘Sugar’, as a teaser for upcoming album ‘I Don’t Want You Anymore’, due out on 29th September.

‘Sugar’ joins previously released singles ‘Soft Like A Flower’ and ‘Ready For You’, and comes with a video directed by Gabe Ross-Reich.

Discussing the song, Clementine Creevy says, “‘Sugar’ is one of my favorite songs on the album. I actually started it with Jonny Pierce from The Drums and he had that sick bassline. We then built everything around it, and he had this idea to do a big ‘I’M YOUR SUGAAAR’ towards the end of the song which gives it this fun kinda dancy lift.”

On the video, she adds, “I always imagined a nighttime gritty kind of visual for this song, so Sami (Perez, bassist) and I shot the video with our genius friend Gabe Ross, and he got Emily (Whittemore) to strip for it and Chad (Damiani) to do his beautiful dancing — ultimately we created this funny kind of bizzaro nighttime video, which I think fits the song perfectly.

“It’s about feeling used by someone else and you know it’s wrong, but you feel like you can be their little bit of sweetness and that feels kinda good in a twisted way.”

You can check out ‘Sugar’ and its official video below.