Derry pop-punk trio Cherym have announced their debut album – check out lead single ‘Do It Another Day’

Derry-based band Cherym have announced their debut album.

Recorded by George Perks at Vada Studios back in January 2023, the pop-punk trio will release ‘Take It Or Leave It’ on 16th February via Alcopop! Records.

“This album is a project that we’ve been developing for the last 6 years of our lives,” the band explain. “Whenever we started the band the end goal was to create music that we enjoyed, and if that meant other people could relate to it and enjoy it too, then all the better. As three queer people who didn’t really fit the criteria when it came to the DIY music scene at that time, we have watched as the scene has evolved and grown into something much more inclusive and beautiful that we can now confidently say we feel like we’re part of.

“This album tells the story of how our lives have been transformed in the last 6 years—two EPs, lots of shows all over the world, and a few pronoun changes later…we made the record we needed to hear when we were growing up. Take It Or Leave It.”

Check out lead single ‘Do It Another Day’ below, and catch the band on tour later this month.