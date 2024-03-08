Cherym have covered Doja Cat’s ‘Boss Bitch’

Derry-based band Cherym have released a cover of Doja Cat’s ‘Boss Bitch’.

The release coincides with International Women’s Day, and follows the release of their debut album. Recorded by George Perks at Vada Studios back in January 2023, the pop-punk trio released ‘Take It Or Leave It’ in February via Alcopop! Records.

Commenting on the cover, guitarist/vocalist Hannah Richardson says: “For International Women’s Day this year we decided we wanted to do something different. We wanted to take our own approach to a song that we felt inspired by. We’ve always felt drawn to Doja Cats’ originality and her take on femininity, which is why we felt so connected to this track in particular. ‘Boss B*tch’ to us is empowering, energetic and has what we would call raw bad b*tch energy.

“The first time I watched the Boss B*tch music video it really conveyed to me what a strong woman is, being able to see life through the lens of a woman instead of being subjected to the male gaze. This is something we wanted to portray for our own version of the song, conveying femininity, masculinity or anything in between through our own self autonomy rather than what’s expected of us as women and femme presenting people.”

Check it out below.