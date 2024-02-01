Cherym have released their new pop-punk number, ‘ALPHA BETA SIGMA’

Derry-based band Cherym have released a new single, ‘ALPHA BETA SIGMA’.

Following on from ‘It’s Not Me, It’s You’, it’s another cut from their debut album. Recorded by George Perks at Vada Studios back in January 2023, the pop-punk trio will release ‘Take It Or Leave It’ on 16th February via Alcopop! Records.

Commenting on the single, drummer Alannagh Doherty says: “We are amidst an ongoing epidemic here in Ireland. Despite modern day Ireland having made some progress in terms of women’s rights, such as the closure of mother and baby homes in the late 1990s and the legalisation of abortion in 2018 (south of Ireland) and 2019 (north of Ireland), what remains is a deeply embedded culture of violence against women.

“In the last 5 years we have seen a huge rise in gender based crimes against women and girls in this country. We have witnessed the trivialisation of violence and victim-blaming attitudes from the police, the government and the media. ‘Alpha Beta Sigma’ is about how gender inequality permeates every single aspect of our society. It is about the threat that men and patriarchy pose to women in this country. It is about the reclamation of our autonomy and our rights. It’s about freedom from fear and freedom to physical integrity, and overall it’s about having the freedom to just BE a woman.”

Check out the new single below.