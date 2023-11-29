Cherym have released their bittersweet new single, ‘It’s Not Me, It’s You’

Derry-based band Cherym have released a new single, ‘It’s Not Me, It’s You’, from their debut album.

Recorded by George Perks at Vada Studios back in January 2023, the pop-punk trio will release ‘Take It Or Leave It’ on 16th February via Alcopop! Records.

Commenting on the single, drummer Alannagh Doherty says: “This song definitely has a bittersweet taste to it. You know when you want to help someone so bad but they won’t even help themselves? This one is for those of us who realised we just can’t continue to let ourselves get dragged into other peoples problems—as much as we want to help them, we just can’t.

“This song represents that moment when you know you just have to walk away from someone because the longer you hold on, the more you get hurt, sometimes you just have to take care of yourself first. This song’s also a special one because it wasn’t even supposed to be on the album; it was written and recorded in 24 hours as a last minute addition to the record and it sounds like it came straight outta 2006 Kerrang! Magazine’s greatest hits.”

Check out the new single below.