Donald Glover has dropped a new Childish Gambino album, ‘Atavista’

Donald Glover has unveiled his latest Childish Gambino album, ‘Atavista’.

The full-length is now available for streaming and includes reworked tracks from his 2020 album ‘3.15.20’, along with a new song titled ‘Little Foot Big Foot’.

‘Atavista’ is described as a “finished” version of previous record ‘3.15.20’, and follows Glover’s announcement earlier this year that he plans to release two albums under the Childish Gambino moniker before retiring it. The second album, ‘Bando Stone & The New World’, is expected to serve as the soundtrack for his upcoming movie of the same name, set for release this summer.

ATAVISTA is streaming now.



this album is the finished version of "3.15.20", the album i put out 4 years ago. there's a special vinyl coming soon w/ visuals for each song.



the all new childish gambino album comes out in the summer.



also….



little foot, big foot video:… — donald (@donaldglover) May 13, 2024

“This album is the finished version of “3.15.20”, the album i put out 4 years ago,” Glover wrote on social media. “There’s a special vinyl coming soon with visuals for each song.”

“The all new Childish Gambino album comes out in the summer,” he added.

The new song, ‘Little Foot Big Foot’, features Young Nudy and is accompanied by a black-and-white music video directed by Glover’s frequent collaborator, Hiro Murai, featuring the likes of Quinta Brunson, Monyett Crump, and Rob Bynes.