Childish Gambino drops new single ‘In The Night’ featuring Jorja Smith and Amaarae

Childish Gambino has unveiled his latest single ‘In The Night’, featuring collaborations with Jorja Smith and Amaarae.

The track is the second release from Donald Glover’s upcoming album ‘Bando Stone & The New World’, set to be his sixth studio album and final release under the Childish Gambino moniker. This new single follows the lead track ‘Lithonia’, which was released earlier this month.

The album is not just a standalone musical project; it will also serve as the official soundtrack for an upcoming film of the same name. Glover recently shared the trailer for the movie, though a release date for the film has not yet been announced.

‘Bando Stone & The New World’ is scheduled for release on 19th July via RCA Records.

You can check it the track here: