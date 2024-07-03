Childish Gambino has announced his sixth studio album, ‘Bando Stone & The New World’ – check out early single ‘Lithonia’ now

The release serves as the final album under his Childish Gambino imprint.

Donald Glover has announced a new Childish Gambino album, ‘Bando Stone & The New World’.

The full-length follows on from his recent drop ‘Atavista’ – described as a “finished” version of previous record ‘3.15.20’ – as well as Glover’s announcement earlier this year that he plans to release two albums under the Childish Gambino moniker before retiring it.

The second album, ‘Bando Stone & The New World’, will be released on 19th July via RCA Records, teased by early single ‘Lithonia’.

“This album is the finished version of “3.15.20”, the album i put out 4 years ago,” Glover recently wrote on social media. “There’s a special vinyl coming soon with visuals for each song.”

“The all new Childish Gambino album comes out in the summer,” he added.

Check out the new single below.

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Foxette Moxy releases debut EP 'Big Computer'
Music News
Good Neighbours have released a new feel-good anthem, 'Daisies'
Music News
Lana Del Rey and Quavo share new country trap collaboration 'Tough'
READ MORE