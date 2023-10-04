Chilli Jesson has released a new single, ‘Icarus’, ahead of his upcoming live shows

Chilli Jesson has released a new single, ‘Icarus’.
The track follows on from his ‘Carolina Reaper’ EP released over spring, which features recent singles ‘Gucci’ and ‘Harness’.
A press release explains: “‘Icarus’ is a cathartic, rebellious romp that channels common burning frustrations with the mundanity of everyday life. Brimming with attitude and contempt for just settling with your lot, the title pulls from the figure in Greek mythology who did not take sound advice from his peers and allowed his own hubris to be his downfall by flying too close to the sun.”
Check out the new track below, and catch Chilli live at the following:
OCTOBER
12 Glasgow @ King Tut’s
13 Newcastle @ The Grove
14 Leeds @ Live at Leeds
20 Manchester @ Academy 2
22 Cardiff @ SWN
NOVEMBER
01 Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms
02 Birmingham @ The Rainbow
03 London @ O2 Islington Academy