Chilli Jesson has released a new single, ‘Icarus’, ahead of his upcoming live shows

Chilli Jesson has released a new single, ‘Icarus’.

The track follows on from his ‘Carolina Reaper’ EP released over spring, which features recent singles ‘Gucci’ and ‘Harness’.

A press release explains: “‘Icarus’ is a cathartic, rebellious romp that channels common burning frustrations with the mundanity of everyday life. Brimming with attitude and contempt for just settling with your lot, the title pulls from the figure in Greek mythology who did not take sound advice from his peers and allowed his own hubris to be his downfall by flying too close to the sun.”

Check out the new track below, and catch Chilli live at the following:

OCTOBER

12 Glasgow @ King Tut’s

13 Newcastle @ The Grove

14 Leeds @ Live at Leeds

20 Manchester @ Academy 2

22 Cardiff @ SWN

NOVEMBER

01 Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms

02 Birmingham @ The Rainbow

03 London @ O2 Islington Academy