CHINCHILLA has announced a new EP with the “most personal and vulnerable” single she’s put out yet, ‘1:5’

CHINCHILLA has released a new single, ‘1:5’.

It’s a cut from her upcoming EP ‘Flytrap’, due to be released 7th June, which also features previously released tracks ‘Cut You Off’, ‘MF Diamond’, and ‘Little Girl Gone’.

Commenting on the single, CHINCHILLA says: “’1:5’ is probably the most personal and vulnerable thing I’ve ever put out. It’s about a feeling of imbalance I guess and lack of power. ‘Do you really only love sometimes? At a ratio of 1:5’. It’s withdrawal. The heartbreak and longing of a feeling. The lyrics are straight from a note on my phone from a time when I was journaling about it, it came so quickly. My heart bled into it and I just fell in love with the song. It soothes me – music is therapy.”

Of the EP, she adds: “”When you hold something tightly, you kill it”. The concept of ‘Flytrap’ came from an analogy my mum speaks about. It’s about letting someone be free and not holding them too tightly, subsequently crushing the thing you loved about them in the first place. A lot of this EP is about the music industry and control. Flytrap is about possession. And growing your wings again after they’ve been clipped.”

Check out the new single below; the EP’s full tracklisting reads:

Little Girl Gone

CAPS LOCK

Cut You Off

1:5

Bounce Back

MF Diamond

Flytrap (Outro)

The Chain (Bonus)