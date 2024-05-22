CHINCHILLA has released a new live video for her latest single, ‘1:5’.

It’s a cut from her upcoming EP ‘Flytrap’, due to be released 7th June, which also features previously released tracks ‘Cut You Off’, ‘MF Diamond’, and ‘Little Girl Gone’.

Commenting on the single, CHINCHILLA says: “’1:5’ is probably the most personal and vulnerable thing I’ve ever put out. It’s about a feeling of imbalance I guess and lack of power. ‘Do you really only love sometimes? At a ratio of 1:5’. It’s withdrawal. The heartbreak and longing of a feeling. The lyrics are straight from a note on my phone from a time when I was journaling about it, it came so quickly. My heart bled into it and I just fell in love with the song. It soothes me – music is therapy.”

Of the video, she adds: “When it came to ‘1:5’, that song is so special to me, I didn’t want to just do a music video. I wanted to create something more vulnerable and raw, a live performance. It’s the most personal song I’ve ever released, and I think the rawness of a live performance mirrors that. I wanted to create something beautiful and aesthetic to watch. I’m a fly trapped and being watched, monitored, controlled… vulnerable yet strong. The trapped fly image is from the concept of my upcoming EP ‘Flytrap’ which ‘1:5’ is on. My mum has an open-hand analogy – ‘If you hold something tightly, you kill it, and that’s what flytraps do’. Maybe the musicians are in my head? They double up as guards too. I just wanted to create a really powerless depiction of what it feels like to be trapped.”

Check out the new video below; the EP’s full tracklisting reads:

Little Girl Gone

CAPS LOCK

Cut You Off

1:5

Bounce Back

MF Diamond

Flytrap (Outro)

The Chain (Bonus)