Chinese American Bear have signed to Moshi Moshi and dropped a new single, ‘Feelin’ Fuzzy (毛绒绒的感觉)’

Chinese American Bear have released a new single, ‘Feelin’ Fuzzy (毛绒绒的感觉)’.

The bilingual C-pop duo – married couple Bryce Barsten and Anne Tong, currently based in Seattle – have signed to Moshi Moshi, with this their first release for the label.

Anne says of the song: “When I was writing the lyrics for this song I wanted to lean more into my experiences growing up in a Chinese immigrant household. I had a stereotypical tiger mom who had very high academic expectations and set very strict household rules.

“When I was a teenager I was never allowed to go to friends’ homes after school, never allowed to go to parties or school dances on weekends, and definitely not allowed to date. My days were strictly focused on studying, practising piano, and preparing for exams.

“This song is about what I longed to do during my teenage years instead of the upbringing I actually had. I have very vivid memories of my mom reminding me to study and practise over and over again, and I wanted to capture that repetitiveness in this song. I’m hoping other kids of immigrants can relate!”

Check it out below.