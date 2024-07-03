Chloe Qisha reflects on family relationships with her intimate debut single, ‘VCR Home Video’

Chloe Qisha has released her debut single, ‘VCR Home Video’.

The Malaysian-born and UK-based singer, songwriter and self-taught multi-instrumentalist is dipping her toes into pop with a song that sees her reflecting on family and growing up.

Speaking about the track, she says: “‘VCR Home Video’ is probably one of the most intimate songs I’ve ever written. It’s mainly inspired by my relationship with my parents and the growing pains I felt as our dynamic changed over the years.

“I think at some point everyone goes through this realisation that your parents are just people too. It’s such a painfully obvious truth, but for some reason when you’re a kid it just doesn’t register. Instead, your parents are just as complex and complicated as anyone. They love deeply and hurt the same way you do. And at some point, you start looking after them.

“It’s one of those songs that even though it was only finished a couple months ago – it feels like it’s always existed.”

Check it out below.