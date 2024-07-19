Against The Current’s Chrissy Costanza has launched her debut solo single, ‘7 Minutes In Hell’

Chrissy Costanza, lead singer of Against The Current, has launched her solo career with the release of her debut single ‘7 Minutes In Hell’.

The new track, featuring LA-based pop duo VOILÀ, arrives ahead of her November tour of the UK and Europe, which includes a night at The Garage, London.

Costanza shares her excitement about the new project, stating, “Hey friends, I’m so excited for you to join me as I take this adventure into my first solo project. This work is a direct expression of my creativity, and I’m so excited to share all of this with you. Don’t worry; ATC is still alive and rocking! Hope you guys enjoy this new single.”

Of the single, she adds: “‘7 Minutes in Hell’ explores the unsettling reality of how someone else’s Heaven can be your personal Hell. For years, I was bound by others’ expectations, always questioning why I was drawn to what they deemed ‘wrong.’ This song is the awakening after falling from grace, realizing that what they called Hell might actually be my freedom.”

Check it out below, and catch Chrissy live at the following:

NOVEMBER

20 – Academy 3, Manchester UK

21 – O2 Institute 2, Birmingham UK

23 – The Garage, London UK

25 – La Maroquinerie, Paris FR

26 – Melkweg, Amsterdam NL

28 – Club Volta, Cologne GER

29 – Knust, Hamburg GER

DECEMBER

1 – Maschinenhaus, Berlin GER