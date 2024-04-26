Christine And The Queens has shared a new song, ‘rentrer chez moi’.

The track follows on from recent-ish albums ‘Redcar’ and ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’, which came out last summer via Because Music.

Chris explains:

“This song makes me cry because it is true, so much love I have for you, this deep decision to always stay honest – for the dance to be then the shared moment, the joyful celebration. One moment together. A wholesome surrender. One love, from one to the next, before I danced for this video I listened to Barbara

I remember

Her dancing in the living room, her approach of movement

A celebration,

A sharing

A dance that would express the inside of you, as poem”

Check it out below.