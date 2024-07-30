Christopher Owens has returned with his first new music in seven years: optimistic single ‘I Think About Heaven’

Christopher Owens has returned with his first new music in seven years, sharing his single ‘I Think About Heaven’ via True Panther Records.

The former Girls frontman’s latest offering is described as a contemplation on self-reliance and the interplay between longing and contentment. The track draws inspiration from religious texts, with Owens directly quoting Psalms 42 in the lyrics.

Since his last release, 2017’s ‘Vante’ by Curls, Owens has faced significant personal challenges, including a motorcycle accident, periods of homelessness, and the loss of former Girls bandmate Chet “JR” White.

The single’s artwork, photographed by longtime collaborator Sandy Kim, features Owens outside the Wolf’s Lair Castle in Los Angeles, former home of the late Shelley Duvall.