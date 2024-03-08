CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry examines gender roles with her new single, ‘Change Shapes’

CHVRCHES’ vocalist Lauren Mayberry has released a new single, ‘Change Shapes’.

The track follows on from her recent drops ‘Shame’ and ‘Are You Awake?’, and a solo headline tour that saw her play London’s KOKO.

“I feel like I perform to the general public but also play a character inside the internal experience, because there is so much negotiation involved in my existence there,” she explains.

“How do I keep people happy enough that they’ll let me do the creative work that I want to? I feel quite fake and hypocritical sometimes because so much of the narrative around the band is “feminist”, but my experience inside of it hasn’t been a lot of the time.

“I feel like I did all this work to make things function but when you DO adapt yourself in that way, it’s seen as manipulative, in order to get what you want.”

Check out the new single below.