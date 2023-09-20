CHVRCHES have shared a 2013 live version of ‘Lies’ from their upcoming debut album reissue

It's part of the tenth anniversary celebrations for their debut.
Photo credit: Eliot Hazel

CHVRCHES have shared another cut from the tenth anniversary celebrations for their debut album.

Set for release on 20th October, the extended edition of ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’ will be available as 1xLP clear vinyl, 2xLP black vinyl with die cut sleeve, 2xCD and Digital formats.

“It feels quite strange that Bones is almost a decade old,” says Lauren Mayberry. “In some ways, it’s like it just happened, but also like that era was a lifetime ago. We are very grateful to all the fans who gave that album a special place in their heart, and still show us so much kindness today.”

Following on from ‘Manhattan’ and ‘Talking In My Sleep’, they’ve now shared a new cut from the release – a live version of ‘Lies’ from 2013.

The reissue’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. The Mother We Share
  2. We Sink
  3. Gun
  4. Tether
  5. Lies
  6. Under The Tide
  7. Recover
  8. Night Sky
  9. Science/Visions
  10. Lungs
  11. By The Throat
  12. You Caught The Light
  13. Manhattan
  14. White Summer
  15. Talking In My Sleep
  16. City On Fire
  17. We Sink (Live)
  18. Now Is Not The Time (Live)
  19. Lies (Live)
  20. Strong Hand (Live)
  21. By The Throat (Live)
