CHVRCHES have shared a 2013 live version of ‘Lies’ from their upcoming debut album reissue

CHVRCHES have shared another cut from the tenth anniversary celebrations for their debut album.

Set for release on 20th October, the extended edition of ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’ will be available as 1xLP clear vinyl, 2xLP black vinyl with die cut sleeve, 2xCD and Digital formats.

“It feels quite strange that Bones is almost a decade old,” says Lauren Mayberry. “In some ways, it’s like it just happened, but also like that era was a lifetime ago. We are very grateful to all the fans who gave that album a special place in their heart, and still show us so much kindness today.”

Following on from ‘Manhattan’ and ‘Talking In My Sleep’, they’ve now shared a new cut from the release – a live version of ‘Lies’ from 2013.

The reissue’s full tracklisting reads: