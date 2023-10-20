CHVRCHES have dropped their debut album reissue, including unheard song ‘City On Fire’, plus a new megamix

CHVRCHES have released a tenth anniversary reissue for their debut album.

Out now (Friday, 20th October), the extended edition of ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’ is available as 1xLP clear vinyl, 2xLP black vinyl with die cut sleeve, 2xCD and Digital formats.

“It feels quite strange that Bones is almost a decade old,” says Lauren Mayberry. “In some ways, it’s like it just happened, but also like that era was a lifetime ago. We are very grateful to all the fans who gave that album a special place in their heart, and still show us so much kindness today.”

The release features a handful of new additions, including previously unheard track ‘City On Fire’ – check it out below, as well as a special megamix of ‘The Mother We Share’.