Cigarettes After Sex have announced their new album, and a London show at The O2

Cigarettes After Sex have announced their new album, ‘X’s’.

The full-length is set for release on 12th July via Partisan Records, with the news accompanied by new single ‘Tejano Blue’ and a worldwide tour that includes a stop at London’s O2 Arena.

Bandleader Greg Gonzalez says: “The record feels brutal. I could sit and talk about this loss to someone, but that wouldn’t scratch the surface. I have to really write about it, sing about it, have the music, and then I can start to analyse and learn from it. Or just relive it—in a good way. I don’t have that Eternal Sunshine-thing of wanting to forget.”

Of the single, he adds: “I grew up in El Paso & Tejano music is huge there. You could go to a lot of the bars in the city and hear artists like Selena, Los Ángeles Azules & La Mafia playing over the speakers. It was in the atmosphere around me back then, but I always rejected it and gravitated towards anything else I was attracted to really.

“Years later when I was living in New York City I finally started listening to Selena’s ‘Como La Flor’ at the same time that I was also listening to a lot of Cocteau Twins. I had the idea then to try to combine both of their sounds somehow, which felt a bit strange, but also felt like it was coming from a genuine place of rediscovering & finally connecting with the music that I heard around me in my youth.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live in the UK on 12th November, playing The O2 Arena, London.

The album’s full tracklisting reads: