Clairo announces North American tour in support of new album ‘Charm’

Clairo has announced a 25-date North American tour in support of her third album ‘Charm’.

The tour follows two sold-out residencies at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles and Webster Hall in New York, which are set to take place in September.

Alice Phoebe Lou will be supporting on all dates of the tour. Fans can register now for presale access, which begins on 23rd July at 10am local time. General ticket sales will commence on 26th July at 10am local time. As part of the tour, $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to support women’s reproductive rights.

The tour kicks off on 27th September in Dallas, Texas, and concludes on 7th November in Atlanta, Georgia. It includes multiple nights in several cities, including Austin, Seattle, Toronto, Boston, and Philadelphia.

The dates in full read:

SEPTEMBER

27 The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, USA

28 White Oak Music Hall, Houston, USA

30 ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Austin, USA

OCTOBER

1 ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Austin, USA

3 Mesa Amphitheatre, Mesa, USA

4 The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, San Diego, USA

6 Frost Amphitheater, Stanford, USA

7 Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, USA

9 McMenamins Edgefield, Troutdale, USA

10 The Paramount Theatre, Seattle, USA

11 The Paramount Theatre, Seattle, USA

13 The Great Saltair, Magna, USA

14 Mission Ballroom, Denver, USA

16 The Salt Shed, Chicago, USA

20 KEMBA Live!, Columbus, USA

21 The Anthem, Washington D.C., USA

23 Massey Hall, Toronto, Canada

24 Massey Hall, Toronto, Canada

28 Roadrunner, Boston, USA

29 Roadrunner, Boston, USA

NOVEMBER

1 Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, USA

2 Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, USA

4 Opry House, Nashville, USA

5 Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte, USA

7 Fox Theatre, Atlanta, USA