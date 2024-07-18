Clairo announces North American tour in support of new album ‘Charm’

Clairo has announced a 25-date North American tour in support of her third album ‘Charm’.
The tour follows two sold-out residencies at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles and Webster Hall in New York, which are set to take place in September.
Alice Phoebe Lou will be supporting on all dates of the tour. Fans can register now for presale access, which begins on 23rd July at 10am local time. General ticket sales will commence on 26th July at 10am local time. As part of the tour, $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to support women’s reproductive rights.
The tour kicks off on 27th September in Dallas, Texas, and concludes on 7th November in Atlanta, Georgia. It includes multiple nights in several cities, including Austin, Seattle, Toronto, Boston, and Philadelphia.
The dates in full read:
SEPTEMBER
27 The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, USA
28 White Oak Music Hall, Houston, USA
30 ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Austin, USA
OCTOBER
1 ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Austin, USA
3 Mesa Amphitheatre, Mesa, USA
4 The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, San Diego, USA
6 Frost Amphitheater, Stanford, USA
7 Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, USA
9 McMenamins Edgefield, Troutdale, USA
10 The Paramount Theatre, Seattle, USA
11 The Paramount Theatre, Seattle, USA
13 The Great Saltair, Magna, USA
14 Mission Ballroom, Denver, USA
16 The Salt Shed, Chicago, USA
20 KEMBA Live!, Columbus, USA
21 The Anthem, Washington D.C., USA
23 Massey Hall, Toronto, Canada
24 Massey Hall, Toronto, Canada
28 Roadrunner, Boston, USA
29 Roadrunner, Boston, USA
NOVEMBER
1 Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, USA
2 Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, USA
4 Opry House, Nashville, USA
5 Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte, USA
7 Fox Theatre, Atlanta, USA