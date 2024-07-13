Clairo praises Charli xcx and Lorde collaboration as “unreal”

Clairo has shared her thoughts on the recent collaboration between Charli xcx and Lorde, describing it as “unreal” and praising both artists as “geniuses”.

The collaboration in question is a new version of Charli xcx’s ‘Girl, so confusing’, featuring Lorde, which was released last month. The track, inspired by Lorde, includes new lyrics from the New Zealand artist.

In a recent interview with Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1, Clairo expressed her admiration for the collaboration, saying: “I love that song. I mean, they’re both geniuses to me. Charli has been someone I’ve looked up to forever, and same thing with Lorde. I just couldn’t appreciate what they’re doing more. It’s really cool and extremely necessary, and I think there was a gap that needed to be filled. I’ve needed someone to say these things to me or remind me of how tricky dynamics can be within female friendships. It is just so clear that both sides exist, and you can see what type of person you are in the situation between friendships. Maybe you were Charli or maybe you were Lorde in a situation, and it really resonates. That’s why I think everyone is talking about it because it’s actually saying something that we’re all thinking, which is the point of music. Unreal, yeah. I couldn’t love that song more. I think it did exactly what it’s supposed to do.”

Clairo has previously performed live with Lorde at Glastonbury 2022, where they sang ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ on the Pyramid Stage alongside Arlo Parks. She also provided backing vocals on the title track of Lorde’s 2021 album ‘Solar Power’, alongside Phoebe Bridgers.

In the same interview, Clairo discussed her relationships with other musicians in the industry. She said: “One of the greatest things in the world is meeting people that have been in your orbit in one way or another. You guys are both making music, and you’re never in the same place, and somehow you overlap in this one city. And you meet up, and you talk about it, and you feel all the same feelings, you’re able to validate each other on some of the weird aspects of being a musician in 2024, and I think that really helps me. Having those conversations is so incredible because I think the last time we spoke, I had mentioned something about really wanting someone to understand what I was talking about and not just have empathy for me. But I really wanted people in my life that were like, ‘I understand, and we can talk about this weird nuance that happens in music.’ Those conversations have saved me a million times because it is very isolating, and it is weird. There’s no way around the fact that it’s weird. And so, it’s really nice when people want to talk about it because it can only really help, in my opinion.”

Clairo’s third album ‘Charm’ was released yesterday (12th July). You can check out the lead single ‘Sexy to Someone’ here: