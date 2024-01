CloseUp Festival has confirmed a bunch of acts for 2024.

The eighth edition of the three-day event will take place from 23rd-25th May in London, with music, DJs, pop-up bars and more.

Playing will be:

THURSDAY :: Headliner TBA + PYNCH + Blossom Calderone

FRIDAY :: Delights + TBA + Terra Twin

FRIDAY :: Little Comets + She’s In Parties (pictured) + Nature TV + TBA + Luna Blue + TBA