CloseUp Festival has confirmed Declan Welsh, Lucy Tun and more

CloseUp Festival has confirmed some new additions for 2024.

The eighth edition of the three-day event will take place from 23rd-25th May in London, with music, DJs, pop-up bars and more. New to the bill are Declan Welsh, Lucy Tun (pictured) and more, joining the likes of Little Comets, Delights, She’s In Parties, Pynch, and Terra Twin.

CloseUp founder Sam Tucker says: “Our primary focus at CloseUp has been providing a platform for our favourite new & emerging artists, this year has seen us reach new levels of artist & lineup, something we’ve been striving for since the first edition all those years ago. Emerging talent is at the heart of everything we do, this is no different with the latest and largest edition of our biggest yearly event.

“I remember seeing Little Comets headline the Joiners in Southampton in 2011 – and was maybe the first proper emerging live show I went to. Nights like these are what made me want to start CloseUp, so to be sat here all these years later with Little Comets headlining our humble festival, alongside Manchester’s Delights – one of the artists we’ve built up over the last few years – is really special for us.

“Our partnership with Signature Brew represents the steps forward CloseUp Festival has made; expect pop up bars, a total venue transformation, and 3 days of the finest emerging new artists this country has to offer.”

Playing will be:

Thursday 23rd May: Declan Welsh + Pynch + Blossom Caldarone (8-11:30pm)

Friday 24th May: Delights + Lucy Tun + Terra Twin (8-11:30pm)

Saturday 25th May: Little Comets + Nature TV + She’s In Parties + Megan Wyn + Luna Blue + Rila’s Edge (2-11:30pm)