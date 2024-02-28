Cloud Nothings have announced their new album, and shared early teaser ‘Running Through The Campus’

Cloud Nothings are back with a new album, ‘Final Summer’.

The news follows the release of the record’s title-track last year, which arrived alongside the news that the Cleveland band have signed a new record deal with Pure Noise Records. ‘Final Summer’ is set for release on 19th April, preceded by another new single – ‘Running Through The Campus’.

Dylan Baldi says of the track: “I run through a college campus near my house just about every day. Occasionally it’s after dark when I end up there, and the emptiness of it at night stands in stark contrast to the hectic and crowded early mornings. ‘Running through the Campus’ is about an intrusive thought I can have on those late-night runs, about whether or not it’s slightly depressing that I’m out running around alone while everyone else is gone and actually doing something, probably with other people. The song describes my mindset at the start of my run, goes into a reckoning with and acceptance of the late night loneliness, and ends on a positive note about just doing the things that make you feel good and not getting bogged down in comparisons.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: