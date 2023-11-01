Cloud Nothings have inked a record deal with Pure Noise Records and dropped a new single, ‘Final Summer’

Cloud Nothings are back with a new single, ‘Final Summer’.

The track arrives alongside the news that the Cleveland band have signed a new record deal with Pure Noise Records.

Guitarist/vocalist Dylan Baldi says: “’Final Summer’ is about reconciling past versions of myself with the self I see when I look in the mirror every morning, always trying to learn more and using that knowledge to take the leaps of faith that are necessary to try new things and continue living and growing.

“Cloud Nothings has been around for 14 years now, and we wouldn’t have been able to power through the many ups and downs of those years without taking the chorus of ‘Final Summer’ to heart: I have some thoughts, I have some dreams, but I need to be happy with what I’ve got for me.”

“We’re really glad to be working with Pure Noise,” he adds. “It’s exciting to be on a label with so many great punk bands, and it’s going to be inspiring to see our music standing alongside the myriad sick records that Pure Noise has released.”

Check it out below.