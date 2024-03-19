Cloud Nothings have shared a new album teaser track inspired by doom metal, ‘I’d Get Along’

Cloud Nothings have released a new album cut, ‘I’d Get Along’.

The single follows the release of the album’s title-track last year, which arrived alongside the news that the Cleveland band have signed a new record deal with Pure Noise Records. ‘Final Summer’ is set for release on 19th April.

Vocalist/guitarist Dylan Baldi says of the new song: “I got pretty obsessed with the band Earth during the pandemic, and that led to an obsession with other doom metal, and then I started buying lots of fuzz pedals and downloading distortion plugins online—basically just anything that would blow out my guitar sound and get it sounding somewhere in the deep and fuzzed out ballpark of the heavy music I was listening to. ‘I’d Get Along’ is sort of a Cloud Nothings take on that sound, where the guitar is big and bulky but there’s a really poppy vocal melody on top, and the drums are bouncy and rolling around the other instruments in their own idiosyncratic way.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: