Punk trio CLT DRP are back with a new love song, ‘Until You Showed Me’

CLT DRP are back with a new love song, ‘Until You Showed Me’.

Out now via Venn Records, it follows the release of the Brighton-based trio’s latest album ‘Nothing Clever, Just Feelings’, and arrives ahead of sets at Strangeforms, Reverie, Noizze Fest, Ceremony, Brighten The Corners, 2000trees and more.

Commenting on the track, vocalist Annie Dorrett says: “Femininity is a word that has haunted me my whole life, whereas Masculinity is something that I’ve longed for. ‘Until You Showed Me’ is a love song to my current partner for making my gender fluidity something that they nourish and make room for rather than dismiss or ignore.

“It’s no secret that a lot of people feel the need to lean into a gender role in order to gain respect or normalcy and if they mess with anything outside the binary it can seem threatening. Funnily enough I’ve found myself playing with my femininity a lot more now that I’ve found comfort in my skin again.

“This song is a little ode to the queers and anyone who strays from the binary in any way small or large. Break the wall from either side, that’s how we get ‘em to listen.”

Check it out below.