CMAT has released a new track inspired by an Emily In Paris-type situation – check out ‘Aw, Shoot!’

CMAT has released a new single.

‘Aw, Shoot!’ follows on from the release of her second album, ‘Crazymad, For Me’, which arrived last October via AWAL.

She says of the track: “So there I was, in Paris, France, in a rented flat. I was trying to write songs but it wasn’t going very well at all. I was drinking three bottles of wine a day (Cote du Provence) and I didn’t have any human contact for maybe two weeks, and I was going a little bit crazy, voices in my head etc etc.

“One evening there was a knock at the door. Who could it be?! I opened the door to find an American girl, who said the following: “Oh! You’re not my friend!” and then turned and walked away. Turns out she got the floors mixed-up, American system vs European flooring system. This was actually a seminal plot point in my favourite TV show, Emily in Paris.

“And then? Well, I properly lost my mind. But on the bright side, I got a banger out of it!”

