Coco & Clair Clair release new single ‘Kate Spade’

Coco & Clair Clair have released a new single titled ‘Kate Spade’, accompanied by a visualiser. The track arrives following the announcement of their upcoming album ‘Girl’, set for release on 30th August.

The Atlanta duo discussing their latest release explained: “‘Kate Spade’ was one of the first songs we finished for the album after a night out in Amsterdam. It’s a little naughty and a little catty, but overall it’s meant to be uplifting. Big up yourself vibes because there’s always gonna be someone out there who wants what you have.”

Speaking about the forthcoming album, the pair shared, “In the early stages of our writing process we had a running joke about being pregnant with a new album and how this one felt like a baby girl, whereas our last project, Sexy, felt more like a baby boy. We were writing about our relationships, referencing and incorporating lyrics we had written years ago – lyrics previously put aside for being too vulnerable or confessional. We were experimenting with a style of production that felt more refined, polished, intentional, and intimate. We embraced the tension between that new approach and the characteristic qualities that propelled us early on: our resourcefulness, boastfulness, and flamboyance – all virtues of femininity and girlhood as much as they are tropes of masculinity. We listened to music that we felt exuded that same tension; Saint Etienne, Brandy, Everything but the Girl, Lana Del Rey, Club 8, Milky, and Madonna were huge inspirations both sonically and visually. We entered this new phase as closer friends and collaborators – more in tune with each other and ourselves, with newfound access to parts of our creative psyches that we hadn’t yet brought into Coco & Clair Clair. We worried less but cared more, which felt powerfully feminine.”

‘Girl’ was created following a period of touring and new romantic experiences. The album was written quickly, with production taking place in Amsterdam and Joshua Tree in collaboration with Raven Artson.

You can check out ‘Kate Spade’ below.