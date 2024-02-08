Cold Years have announced their new album, ‘A Different Life’.

The full-length is set for release on 26th April via MNRK, teased by new single ‘Roll With It’ and accompanied by a UK tour in May.

They say of the track: “Life is not an easy thing to contend with. Between long hours of working your ass off, trying to see family and friends and having the occasional self-destructive streak, sometimes it’s natural to want more. This song is about wanting more from your life – the person you once were is gone.”

“This is the first time I’ve ever come out of a studio able to listen to the tracks, where, and I say this 100% with conviction, we went in and did everything we wanted to do and more,” Ross Gordon (vocals/guitar) adds. “I’ve never done that. I’ve always come out feeling like we could have done something better or different. But this album changed the game for all of us as a band. We didn’t just do twelve tracks that sound the same. We tried to make things a little different. That happened naturally, and it’s the most musical experience I’ve ever had. I definitely feel a confidence with this record that I didn’t feel on the others.

“All of us were fucked when we went into the studio. We’d come out of a year of touring, a year of writing, a year of working really hard to make it work, financially. We were all broken, but going in there and being in that environment and having good people around us gave us the energy to push through. I look at all my friends who are getting married, settling down and having kids. I’m not ready for the picket fence just yet.This record’s about challenging normality and making your own future, because you want a different life to everyone else. You miss a lot doing this —weddings, birthdays, anniversaries — so it’s this immense personal sacrifice, but it’s absolutely worthwhile.”

Check out the single below; the tour will visit:

MAY

15 LONDON Black Heart

17 BIRMINGHAM Dead Wax

18 GLASGOW Cathouse

The album’s tracklisting reads: