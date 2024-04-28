Coldplay mark 25 years of ‘Brothers & Sisters’ with a special anniversary reissue

Coldplay is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their ‘Brothers & Sisters’ EP with a special reissue, available for pre-order now. Originally released on April 26, 1998, via Fierce Panda, the anniversary edition is being offered as a gatefold double BioVinyl 7″.

The initial release of ‘Brothers & Sisters’ featured two tracks on a 7” vinyl (‘Brothers & Sisters’ and ‘Easy To Please’) and a three-track CD single, which included ‘Only Superstition’. Notably, ‘Only Superstition’ was not part of the original 7″ vinyl but has been included in this 25th anniversary edition. The EP was recorded with a modest budget of £450 and managed to reach number 92 in the charts, marking the beginning of Coldplay’s ascent in the music world.

Adding a unique element to the anniversary edition, the EP includes a new track titled ‘The Story of Brothers & Sisters’. This track is a spoken word piece extracted from the audiobook ‘Pandamonium! How Not To Run A Record Label’ by Simon Williams, founder of Fierce Panda. In this excerpt, Williams provides an intimate account of Coldplay’s early days, their performances in iconic London venues, and their initial interactions with the media and radio.

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of Fierce Panda, the label that released ‘Brothers & Sisters’. Coldplay’s association with the label dates back to their early performances at the Camden Falcon in November 1998, just five years after the label was established.