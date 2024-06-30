Record-breaking Coldplay show their experience at headlining Glastonbury

Love them or can’t-quite-muster-the-hate them, Coldplay know how to headline this festival.

Words: Dan Harrison.

Photos: Anna Barclay, Matt Cardy

As the countdown clock ticks away on Coldplay’s fifth headline Glastonbury set, anticipation is reaching fever pitch – and the band aren’t in any mood to disappoint. Launching straight into their iconic hit ‘Yellow’, it’s a bold statement of intent – Coldplay are here to remind everyone why they’re Glastonbury’s most frequent headliners, and they’re holding nothing back to do it.

From that opening salvo, the set is a rollercoaster ride through the band’s extensive catalogue. Early hits like ‘The Scientist’ and ‘Clocks’ nestle comfortably alongside more recent, newer-era tracks such as ‘Higher Power’ and ‘Adventure of a Lifetime’. While Coldplay’s output from the second half of their career may carry a touch of earnest optimism that borders on the cheesy, they still showcase Coldplay’s uncanny ability to connect with a crowd of this magnitude.

It’s during ‘Viva La Vida’ that the true power of Coldplay’s relationship with their audience becomes something else. As the opening chords ring out, it’s clear that Chris Martin is fighting a losing battle against his own crowd. The audience’s voices swell to such a crescendo that they threaten to drown out the band entirely. It’s a wall of sound, a tidal wave of voices that washes over the Pyramid Stage.

The band’s knack for spectacle is on full display throughout the night. Light-up wristbands distributed to the audience turn Worthy Farm into a sea of pulsating colour, creating a visual spectacle that has to be seen to be believed. During ‘Something Just Like This’, the stage erupts with the band donning giant illuminated heads, as a surprisingly nimble security guard joins in the dancing. The sheer number of fireworks set off across the night must break records. Even Foo Fighters would be jealous.

Collaborations are a key feature of the evening, showcasing both Coldplay’s star power and their commitment to championing new talent. Victoria Canal joins for a surprise duet on ‘Paradise’, transforming one of the band’s biggest hits into an unexpected collaboration. Later, Little Simz takes the stage for the live debut of ‘We Pray’, a track from Coldplay’s forthcoming album ‘Moon Music’. Femi Kuti lends his talents to ‘Arabesque’, while a choir led by Laura Mvula backs a stirring rendition of ‘Violet Hill’.

However, it’s the unexpected arrival of Michael J. Fox that provides the evening’s most poignant moment. As the beloved actor, who’s been so open about his struggle with Parkinson’s disease, joins the band for an emotional rendition of ‘Fix You’, there’s scarcely a dry eye in the house. It’s a reminder of music’s power to unite and uplift, a fitting encapsulation of the Glastonbury spirit.

Chris Martin’s showmanship is in full effect throughout the set. From improvised lyrics about audience members to a heartfelt serenade to festival founder Michael Eavis, Martin’s ability to connect with the crowd is evident. During ‘A Sky Full of Stars’, he halts the song midway for a “quick meeting” with the audience, encouraging them to put their phones away for a restart of the song. What follows is nothing short of magical – 100,004 voices join in a massive sing-along, the entire field bathed in purple light and illuminated by yet more fireworks.

As the night draws to a close, Coldplay throw one final curveball. Despite promising “one more song”, instead of one of their storied hits, they launch into their brand new single ‘feelslikeimfallinginlove’. It’s a bold move to close such a monumental set with a relatively unfamiliar track, but if any band has earned the right to do so, it’s Coldplay on their record-breaking fifth Glastonbury headline slot.

As the final notes fade away and the last of the confetti settles, it’s clear that Coldplay have justified their position as Glastonbury’s most frequent headliners. Their set is a reminder of why they keep getting invited back – their ability to create moments of pure communal joy, coupled with their seemingly endless supply of anthems, makes them every inch a Glastonbury institution.

Love them or can’t-quite-muster-the-hate them, Coldplay know how to headline this festival. Their performance may not be the most innovative or exciting booking the festival could offer, but there’s no denying their effectiveness. As the biggest house band on the planet, Coldplay have once again delivered the goods, turning Worthy Farm into a spectacle of light, sound, and shared experience. It’s a fitting finale to another memorable day at Glastonbury, leaving the crowd buzzing with energy and anticipation for what the final day of the festival will bring.