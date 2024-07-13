Coldplay debut new track ‘Good Feelings’ in Rome ahead of ‘Moon Music’ release

Coldplay have unveiled a new song titled ‘Good Feelings’ during their recent concert in Rome, Italy. The track is expected to feature on their forthcoming album ‘Moon Music’, set for release on 4th October.

‘Good Feelings’ has been known to fans for some time, having originally been considered for inclusion on Coldplay’s 2021 album ‘Music of the Spheres’. The initial version was reportedly produced by Max Martin and rumoured to feature The Chainsmokers. However, the new iteration is said to include a collaboration with emerging Nigerian singer Ayra Starr.

Lyrics include, “We fell in love in the summer/I remember baby, we felt the sun shine through/And we were born for each other,” and “All the good feelings, for one another/As we danced to the radio.”

The band have already released the first single ‘Feelslikeimfallinginlove’ from ‘Moon Music’. Another new track, ‘All My Love’, which has been performed live, is also expected to appear on the album.

When announcing ‘Moon Music’, Coldplay emphasised their commitment to sustainability in the album’s production. The vinyl edition will be manufactured using nine recycled plastic bottles per copy, while the CD version will be made from 90 percent recycled polycarbonate. These measures are projected to reduce CO2 emissions in production by at least 78 percent and avoid the use of more than five metric tonnes of virgin plastic.