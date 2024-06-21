Coldplay have released a new single ahead of their Glastonbury headline set

Coldplay have released a new single, ‘feelslikeimfallinginlove’.

Produced by Max Martin, it’s an early cut from their tenth album ‘Moon Music’, due 4th October, and arrives ahead of their headline set at Glastonbury. This year’s festival will also be topped by Dua Lipa and SZA, taking place from 26th-30th June.

A press release explains: “The album, which was announced earlier this week, will set new standards for sustainability, with each LP made from 100% recycled plastic bottles (nine per record). It is available to pre-order now on EcoCD, EcoRecord LP and digital.”

The band have recently been celebrating the 25th anniversary of their ‘Brothers & Sisters’ EP with a special reissue. Originally released on April 26, 1998, via Fierce Panda, the anniversary edition is being offered as a gatefold double BioVinyl 7″.

Check out the new single below.