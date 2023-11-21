Colouring has announced his second album, ‘Love To You, Mate’

Colouring has confirmed details of a new album.

The announcement follows the news that he’s signed to Bella Union, as well as recent single ‘Lune’. The act – formerly a four-piece, now the solo project of Jack Kenworthy – will release ‘Love To You, Mate’ on 23rd February. He’s also shared new single ‘For You’.

Commenting on the track, Jack says: “‘For You’ talks of a time that changed my family’s and my life forever, in learning the news of my brother-in-law’s cancer diagnosis. What followed was 11 months of uncertainty, togetherness and a celebration of shared love and friendship between a family. Made with my friends and long-time collaborators Gianluca Buccellati and Mikko Gordon, ‘For You’ is the first chapter of my new record, Love To You, Mate.”

Of the album, he adds: “I’ve always been on the side of making up scenarios rather than being really honest about my life within my music. This is the first time I’ve been able to do that. I’ve been less scared of it because it’s not my story. It’s a shared one.”

Check out the single below.