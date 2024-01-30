Colouring has shared ‘How’d It Get So Real?’ from his new album

The full-length is coming in a few weeks.
Photo Credit: Pierce Tews

Colouring has released ‘How’d It Get So Real?’ from his new album.

The act – formerly a four-piece, now the solo project of Jack Kenworthy – will release ‘Love To You, Mate’ on 23rd February. He’s also recently shared the title-track, plus new singles ‘Lune’ and ‘For You’.

Of the album, Jack says: “I’ve always been on the side of making up scenarios rather than being really honest about my life within my music. This is the first time I’ve been able to do that. I’ve been less scared of it because it’s not my story. It’s a shared one.”

Check out the single below.

