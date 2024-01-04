Colouring has released the title-track from his upcoming second album, ‘Love To You, Mate’

Colouring has released the title-track from his new album.

The act – formerly a four-piece, now the solo project of Jack Kenworthy – will release ‘Love To You, Mate’ on 23rd February. He’s also recently shared new singles ‘Lune’ and ‘For You’.

Commenting on the track, Jack says: “The story of Christmas 2021 spent with my wife’s family in hospital together. My brother-in-law Greg became very ill and in hindsight, that period marked the beginning of the end. But through all the worry and uncertainty, we just laughed and cried together in the most incredible ways – it was so special; Greg and the whole family were just amazing. This is a message to all of them and the still-point of the record really.”

Of the album, he adds: “I’ve always been on the side of making up scenarios rather than being really honest about my life within my music. This is the first time I’ve been able to do that. I’ve been less scared of it because it’s not my story. It’s a shared one.”

Check out the single below.