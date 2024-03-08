Conan Gray has released another huge single from his upcoming album ‘Found Heaven’ – check out ‘Alley Rose’

Conan Gray has released a new single from his upcoming record.

He’ll release ‘Found Heaven’ on 5th April via Republic Records, with new single ‘Alley Rose’ out today (Friday, 8th March).

The full-length follows the Dork favourite’s second album ‘Superache’, and recent singles ‘Lonely Dancers’, ‘Never Ending Song’ and ‘Killing Me’, which were produced by pop producer powerhouse Max Martin.

He’s also not long announced a new headline tour, including two nights in the UK, tickets for which are on sale from today. The European leg of the tour will visit:

NOVEMBER

02 Amsterdam, The Netherlands – AFAS Live

04 Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

05 Paris, France – Zénith Paris la Villette

07 Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

10 London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

Check out the new single below.