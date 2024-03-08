Conan Gray has released another huge single from his upcoming album ‘Found Heaven’ – check out ‘Alley Rose’

Conan Gray has released a new single from his upcoming record.
He’ll release ‘Found Heaven’ on 5th April via Republic Records, with new single ‘Alley Rose’ out today (Friday, 8th March).
The full-length follows the Dork favourite’s second album ‘Superache’, and recent singles ‘Lonely Dancers’, ‘Never Ending Song’ and ‘Killing Me’, which were produced by pop producer powerhouse Max Martin.
He’s also not long announced a new headline tour, including two nights in the UK, tickets for which are on sale from today. The European leg of the tour will visit:
NOVEMBER
02 Amsterdam, The Netherlands – AFAS Live
04 Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
05 Paris, France – Zénith Paris la Villette
07 Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo
10 London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley
Check out the new single below.