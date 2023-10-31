Conan Gray has shared a new single inspired by the flu and heartbreak, ‘Killing Me’

Conan Gray has released a new single, ‘Killing Me’.

The track follows on from the former Dork cover star’s second album ‘Superache’, and recent single ‘Never Ending Song’, and was once again produced by pop producer powerhouse Max Martin.

Conan says: “I wrote ‘Killing Me’ while I was sick with the flu. It was a miserable time where I was both physically sick, but also super heartbroken over somebody. Hence, ‘you’re KILLING me.’

“I think we all have those people who don’t treat us nearly well enough, but we just can’t seem to let them go. People who call you at 2AM, and who you know you shouldn’t pick up……but you do.

“‘Killing Me’ is for when you’re on your last limb begging this person to just please stop torturing your heart.”

