Conan Gray has released a new single from his upcoming record.

He’ll release ‘Found Heaven’ on 5th April via Republic Records, with new single ‘Lonely Dancers’ out today (Friday, 9th February).

The full-length follows the former Dork cover star’s second album ‘Superache’, and recent singles ‘Never Ending Song’ and ‘Killing Me’, which were produced by pop producer powerhouse Max Martin.

Check out the new single below.