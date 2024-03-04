Conan Gray has announced a new world tour, including a stop at London’s Wembley Arena

Conan Gray has announced a new headline tour.

The run – which includes two nights in the UK – is in support of his new album ‘Found Heaven’, due on 5th April via Republic Records. The full-length follows the former Dork cover star’s second album ‘Superache’, and recent singles ‘Lonely Dancers’ ‘Never Ending Song’ and ‘Killing Me’.

The European leg of the tour will visit:

NOVEMBER

02 Amsterdam, The Netherlands – AFAS Live

04 Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

05 Paris, France – Zénith Paris la Villette

07 Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

10 London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 8th March.