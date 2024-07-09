Confidence Man are dropping a new ‘fabric Presents’, featuring new IN2STELLAR collab ‘BREAK IT DOWN (ON THE BASSLINE)’

Confidence Man have been announced as the latest addition to the fabric mix series, with ‘fabric Presents Confidence Man’.

Accompanying the mix, Confidence Man have shared a new track, ‘BREAK IT DOWN (ON THE BASSLINE)’, a collaboration with Australian DJ/Producer duo IN2STELLAR. The track is one of two original pieces of material included in the compilation.

Describing their approach to the mix, Confidence Man explain: “The mix was a bunch of songs that we’ve been playing at parties and dj sets etc combined with a bunch of older tunes we’ve loved for ages. Also a bunch of tunes sent thru from friends we also dig. Were tryin to make something we’d love to dance to.”

On their collaboration with Confidence Man, IN2STELLAR added: “We’ve had countless nights out partying / clubbing with Confidence Man and have always bonded over our shared love for early 2000s club bangers and DJing. To us this track feels like all of those nights out together rolled into one and is definitely one for the club!!”

The fabric mix precedes Confidence Man’s upcoming studio album ‘3AM (LA LA LA)’, scheduled for release on 18th October. Confidence Man have also announced a UK tour for later this year, including two nights at London’s Brixton Academy, the first of which sold out immediately upon announcement.