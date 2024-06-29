Confidence Man are Greatest Live Act In The World (probably) at Glastonbury 2024

It’s a standout set that could easily be pegged as one of the greatest to ever go down on the Other Stage.

Words: Abigail Firth.

Photos: Patrick Gunning.

Reaffirming their status as Greatest Live Act In The World (probably), Confidence Man bring a 3am set to a 3:45pm set on the Other Stage. Relentless in their ridiculousness, Confidence Man are a beacon of fun like no other.

Backed by two spiked silver inflatables and turning out three costume changes, the Australian four-piece substantially upped their game since they shut down The Park two years ago. Famously never playing a song live unless they can do a dance routine to it, nothing about that fact has changed, and there’s enough acrobatics from Sugar and swinging Janet about to rival Strictly.

A brand new set after the seemingly endless tour in support of their second album ‘TILT’, their big Glastonbury comeback keeps ConMan classics like ‘Out The Window’ and ‘Boyfriend (Repeat)’ in rotation, seamlessly moving between them and ravier tracks from last year, ‘On & On (Again)’ with Daniel Avery and ‘Now U Do’ with DJ Seinfeld, they also use the opportunity to debut tracks from their upcoming third record ‘3AM (LA LA LA)’.‘C.O.O.L Party’ deserves the kind of audience participation Chappell Roan’s ‘HOT TO GO’ has received, while new track ‘SO WHAT’ is a genuine call to arms to party.

It’s a standout set that could easily be pegged as one of the greatest to ever go down on the Other Stage, a huge payoff for Confidence Man after years of bringing their A Game to every stage they grace.