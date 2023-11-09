Confidence Man have released a new single, ‘Firebreak’.

They say of the track: “Can’t stop won’t stop. We’re relentless. Almost incessant. So here’s Firebreak, custom made for the next Super Bowl halftime show. We got one word for you – phenomenal.”

The release follows their reworked version of Groove Armada’s ‘Easy’ for the band’s GA25 celebrations. They’ve also shared a collaboration with producer Daniel Avery, ‘On & On (Again)’, and more recently, ‘Now U Do’ with DJ Seinfeld.

Check out the new single below.