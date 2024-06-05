Confidence Man are launching their new album with a video that sees them flying over London in the nuddy – check out ‘I Can’t Lose You’

Confidence Man's new album is due in October.

Confidence Man have announced their new album, ‘3AM (LA LA LA)’.

The Aussie group’s full-length is set to arrive on 18th October, preceded by new single and video ‘I Can’t Lose You’, which sees them flying over London in a helicopter.

“It’s a fucked up sort of world,” says Sugar Bones of the new Confidence Man universe they’ve created. But most importantly: “It’s 3am, it’s never not 3am, and we party all the time.”

“We pretty much wrote every single song when we were wrecked,” Janet Planet adds. “We’d get blasted and stay up till 9am coming up with music, but we noticed that 3am was the hottest time for when we were on it and the best ideas were coming out.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

1.⁠ ⁠WHO KNOWS WHAT YOU’LL FIND?
2.⁠ ⁠I CAN’T LOSE YOU
3.⁠ ⁠CONTROL
4.⁠ ⁠SO WHAT
5.⁠ ⁠BREAKBEAT
6.⁠ ⁠SICKO
7.⁠ ⁠REAL MOVE TOUCH (FEAT SWEETIE IRIE)
8.⁠ ⁠FAR OUT ⁠
9.⁠ ⁠JANET
10.⁠ ⁠⁠SO TRU
11.⁠ ⁠WRONG IDEA
12.⁠ ⁠3AM (LA LA LA)

