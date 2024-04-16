Connie Campsie’s new single was inspired by acting like a creeper – check out ‘Burner’

Connie Campsie has released a new track, ‘Burner’.

It’s a cut from her upcoming EP ‘Now That I Know You’, out 30th May, which follows on from last year’s debut ‘Still Talking To Myself’.

She says of the track: “I made a fake instagram so I could see my ex’s page after we’d blocked each other. It’s wild that the internet can give you a window to someone’s life like that – to their new life without you in it. I felt pretty terrible about it once I’d done it, I mean it’s a total invasion of their chosen privacy from me. But I also felt like saying “you’ve created this idea of your life online, but I know who you really are”. The fabrication of their life online really pissed me off.

“I immediately wrote all the lyrics afterwards. In about 20 minutes. All these memories came flooding back and I just documented it. This song is like a report of parts of our relationship and how I saw him. It borders on going too far at parts. It puts us both in a pretty bad light, but I’ve written countless songs about this person and I’m sick of it. I knew the refrain had to be as matter-of-fact as the verses, so I wrote “I’m tired of always coming back to you”. I’m bored of them always being the major thing that broke me. Like, change the channel.”

Of the full project, she adds: “This EP is my best work yet. I combed through every musical detail with Iain Berryman. Every word, vocal affectation, guitar, drum sound, sampled voice note – everything has been mulled over. All of the heartbreaks that got me here were worth it, I love this EP.”

Check out the new single below.