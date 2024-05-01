More problems at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena as issues halt A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s Manchester show

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s scheduled performance at the newly opened Co-Op Live arena in Manchester was abruptly cancelled earlier tonight (1st May) due to a “venue-related technical issue.” The announcement came just ten minutes after doors had opened, leaving fans disappointed and the venue scrambling to manage the fallout.

The 23,500-capacity arena, situated opposite Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, has faced a string of operational challenges since its opening was first announced. Initially slated to launch with back-to-back performances by comedian Peter Kay on April 23rd and 24th, the opening was delayed due to power testing issues and rescheduled for April 29th and 30th. Subsequent scheduling adjustments saw a performance by The Black Keys moved from April 27th to May 15th, and the Peter Kay shows further postponed to May 23rd and 24th.

In a statement provided by the venue regarding the cancellation, they expressed their apologies: “We deeply apologise for the significant inconvenience this will cause for many.” Ticket holders were advised to await further information regarding refunds or rescheduling.

Due to a venue-related technical issue, tonight’s A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie show will no longer go ahead. We kindly ask fans to leave the area. Tickets holders will receive further information in due course. — Co-op Live (@TheCoopLive) May 1, 2024

Despite these issues, upcoming performances by Olivia Rodrigo on May 3rd and 4th are currently expected to proceed as planned.

Adding to the venue’s woes, Gary Roden, the boss of Co-Op Live, resigned last week amidst a flurry of criticism over the arena’s operations and his controversial remarks about the management of smaller music venues in the UK.

The launch of Co-Op Live has been contentious, following a licensing dispute with the city’s existing AO Arena, which raised concerns over public safety and the legality of the new venue’s licence application. Nevertheless, Co-Op Live was granted its licence last month and has announced 46 music events for the year, with a notable emphasis on veteran artists, as highlighted by the statistics shared by Mark Davyd, CEO of the Music Venue Trust: “41.3 percent of all the shows will feature a headline performance by a British artist. The average age of the British artists performing will be 52 years old.”