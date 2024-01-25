Corey Taylor has shared a video update over his cancelled North American shows, new Asia tour

Corey Taylor has opened up about his mental health struggles in a candid video message to his fans.

This comes after the cancellation of the Slipknot frontman’s North American solo tour, which was intended to allow him time to focus on his mental health and spend time with his family.

Taylor has recently announced a series of shows in Asia, scheduled between late March and early April, which raised questions among fans about the status of his mental health and the reasons behind the cancellation of his North American tour. In the video, Taylor addressed these concerns directly, stating, “For the past several months my mental and physical health have been breaking down, and I reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and me.”

He went on to explain that he had experienced “a complete and utter breakdown” and reassured fans that he is actively seeking the help he needs. Taylor emphasized that the decision to cancel the North American dates and proceed with the Asia tour was made in response to his mental health issues.

The Asia tour will see Taylor perform two shows in Tokyo, Japan, one in Osaka, Japan, and one in Manila, the Philippines, in support of his sophomore solo album, ‘CMFT’.