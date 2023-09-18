Corey Taylor has released a new video for ‘We Are The Rest’.

The clip arrives to coincide with the release of his second solo album – the follow-up to debut solo effort ‘CMFT’, released in 2020 – ‘CMF2’, which came out a few days ago.

A press release explains: “The official video supporting the anthemic new song ‘We Are The Rest’ was shot out in California’s Mojave Desert. Captured through the lens of director Dale ‘Rage’ Resteghini (Hatebreed, Trivium), the clip finds Taylor and his bandmates situated in a post-apocalyptic, Mad Max meets 90’s punk rock skatepark atmosphere, surrounded by hundreds of raucous audience members.”

Check it out below, and catch Corey on tour in the UK later this year.